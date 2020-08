Happy 50th birthday, Melissa McCarthy! The actress is celebrating the major milestone of a birthday...



Tweets about this ♕ tess carter ♕ Chris Pine turns 40, Melissa McCarthy turns 50. Collab when?? 2 hours ago HELEN RT @OnefilmsMovies: Happy birthday, Melissa McCarthy! Today the American actress, comedian, producer, writer and fashion designer turns 50… 2 hours ago weegee RT @usatodaylife: Happy birthday, Melissa McCarthy! 50 photos for her 50th birthday https://t.co/2UavPBpz5N 3 hours ago OneMovies Happy birthday, Melissa McCarthy! Today the American actress, comedian, producer, writer and fashion designer turns… https://t.co/MSiY2JBW8e 4 hours ago YHH Finding no famous hockey players or famous Minnesotans to wish a happy birthday to...decided to wish one of the fun… https://t.co/Z2LavC3gwb 4 hours ago Kathleen W #MaskIt Curry RT @IrishCentral: Happy Birthday, Melissa McCarthy! The comedy queen from Plainfield, Illinois turns fifty today. Earlier this year McCart… 4 hours ago IrishCentral Happy Birthday, Melissa McCarthy! The comedy queen from Plainfield, Illinois turns fifty today. Earlier this year… https://t.co/TurbCL3v4D 5 hours ago Charles Apple Comedian, actor, writer and producer Melissa McCarthy (@melissamccarthy) turns 50 today. https://t.co/wZKkpMP4m7 6 hours ago