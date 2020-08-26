3D Printing Company Desktop Metal to Go Public Via SPAC
Desktop Metal, 3D printing company, is set to go public.
Ric Fulop, CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the company's success in various industries.
Ajdi Technology Desktop Metal going public in SPAC-led deal that could value 3D printer company at $2.5B
Desktop Metal’s had no sh… https://t.co/56VWJ3tkKU 10 minutes ago
$wonger This one will 🚀🚀🚀 3D Printing Unicorn Desktop Metal To Go Public In Latest Deal With A Blank Check Company $trne https://t.co/cDPjY6pxQa 21 minutes ago
Dave's News Additive manufacturing company Desktop Metal to go public
https://t.co/A2ixOOmmPW
3D printing and additive manufac… https://t.co/mlMxfKyajC 23 minutes ago
3D Brokkr RT @TheTCTMagazine: Desktop Metal set to become publicly listed company after striking deal with special purpose acquisition company #3DPri… 23 minutes ago
gl0ckymagee RT @Forbes: 3D printing unicorn Desktop Metal is the latest company to go public in a deal with a blank check company https://t.co/ivvUhKVT… 45 minutes ago
Cheddar🧀 Metal 3D printing technology company @DesktopMetal is set to go public via a SPAC deal. https://t.co/yAr8xtQMgZ 49 minutes ago
TCT Magazine Desktop Metal set to become publicly listed company after striking deal with special purpose acquisition company… https://t.co/pKCH39nQcm 56 minutes ago
Rhonda Giedt 3D Printing Unicorn Desktop Metal To Go Public In Latest Deal With A Blank Check Company by @amyfeldman… https://t.co/41MkSq9uAF 57 minutes ago