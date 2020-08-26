Global  
 

3D Printing Company Desktop Metal to Go Public Via SPAC

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Desktop Metal, 3D printing company, is set to go public.

Ric Fulop, CEO, joined Cheddar to discuss the company's success in various industries.


Desktop Metal to go public via reverse merger

Desktop Metal plans to go public via a reverse merger with a special-purpose acquisition company. It...
bizjournals - Published

Desktop Metal going public in SPAC-led deal that could value 3D printer company at $2.5B

Desktop Metal’s had no shortage of investor interest in its business during in its half-decade...
TechCrunch - Published


