Tatyana McFadden On Getting Prince Harry's Support On New Film 'Rising Phoenix'
Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Tatyana McFadden On Getting Prince Harry's Support On New Film 'Rising Phoenix'
The inspiring new documentary "Rising Phoenix" gives an in-depth look at athletes who compete at the Paralympic Games.
Tatyana McFadden is just one of those stars, and while chatting with ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman, she shares what it was like to have Prince Harry support the project.