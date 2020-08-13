8-year-old starts business to help his mom make ends meet

When Aaron Moreno's mom lost her job during the pandemic, the 8-year-old started to think like an entrepreneur and started his own plant business called "Aaron's Garden." "The purpose of starting 'Aaron's Garden' was because I lost my job," said Berenice Pacheco, Aaron's mom.

"I live in a shed and we were struggling financially." Aaron started selling plants in June from his East Los Angeles, CA home with the help of his mom.

It pretty much takes over his yard, but it didn't start like this."So, with my last $12 that I had in my pocket, I told him that we were going to invest it," said Pacheco.

And Aaron decided to invest the $12 into buying his first set of succulents.

