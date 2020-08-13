Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

8-year-old starts business to help his mom make ends meet

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 01:30s - Published
8-year-old starts business to help his mom make ends meet

8-year-old starts business to help his mom make ends meet

When Aaron Moreno's mom lost her job during the pandemic, the 8-year-old started to think like an entrepreneur and started his own plant business called "Aaron's Garden." "The purpose of starting 'Aaron's Garden' was because I lost my job," said Berenice Pacheco, Aaron's mom.

"I live in a shed and we were struggling financially." Aaron started selling plants in June from his East Los Angeles, CA home with the help of his mom.

It pretty much takes over his yard, but it didn't start like this."So, with my last $12 that I had in my pocket, I told him that we were going to invest it," said Pacheco.

And Aaron decided to invest the $12 into buying his first set of succulents.

Visit instagram.com/aaronsgarden ...

Watch full episodes of All Good online at ABC.

Stream 8-year-old starts business to help his mom make ends meet instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed [Video]

Details About The Tragic Death Of Actress Naya Rivera Revealed

In July, Naya Rivera tragically drowned while swimming in Lake Piru. More details are emerging about her death. CNN reports that Rivera screamed for help right before she drowned. Her 4-year-old son..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 01:05Published
Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub [Video]

Giant Panda At Smithsonian National Zoo Gives Birth To Healthy Cub

The Smithsonian National Zoo in Washington DC has a new addition. On Friday evening, the giant panda family grew by four paws with the birth of a giant panda cub. The zoo found out that mom Mei Xiang..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Mom asks for help to get tricycle for son with special needs who just wants to play [Video]

Mom asks for help to get tricycle for son with special needs who just wants to play

An Ohio mother is asking for community support to put a smile on her son’s face. Her six-year-old has special needs and one wish for this summer.

Credit: WJW     Duration: 01:52Published