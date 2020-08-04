Chilwell: Lampard convinced me to join Chelsea

Times of News Europe Ben Chilwell reveals how Frank Lampard convinced him to join Chelsea https://t.co/XkESnZbDIO 38 minutes ago

Lynn Hamer Ben Chilwell reveals how Frank Lampard convinced him to join Chelsea https://t.co/uqK586FA4S via @NewsNowUK 38 minutes ago

Chelsea FC RSS Feeds STANDARD Chelsea signing Ben Chilwell reveals Frank Lampard talks convinced him to make £50m transfer Ben Chilwell… https://t.co/aJILgeMKsX 1 hour ago

TRUE Transfers👑⚽️ 🔥BREAKING🔥 Ben Chilwell reveals how Frank Lampard convinced him to join Chelsea https://t.co/ANoj1Q5Opd #cfc #afc #thfc 1 hour ago

A͎r͎m͎a͎n͎i͎🇰🇪🇮🇹 •Conte couldn't convince Van Dijk, Ox-Chamberlain •Sarri couldn't convince Alisson, Rugani, •Lampard has convinced… https://t.co/MNsB0mmjxw 2 hours ago

Bikram Karki RT @garochahajur: Further proves your point. Ben Chilwell saying Frank was one of the main reasons why he wanted to join says it all. I’m n… 3 hours ago

El Professor 🧔 Further proves your point. Ben Chilwell saying Frank was one of the main reasons why he wanted to join says it all.… https://t.co/TeNs8AtGUy 3 hours ago