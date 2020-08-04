Global  
 

Chilwell: Lampard convinced me to join Chelsea

Chilwell: Lampard convinced me to join Chelsea

Chilwell: Lampard convinced me to join Chelsea

New Chelsea signing Ben Chilwell says head coach Frank Lampard played a key role in persuading him to join the club.


