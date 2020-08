Ric Bucher: Giannis' vision of success isn't fame & big markets, it's repaying a debt to the Milwaukee Bucks

Ric Bucher joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if Giannis Antetokounmpo will leave the Milwaukee Bucks if they don't win the NBA Finals.

Hear why Bucher is certain that Giannis' loyalty remains with the Bucks.