Commission on Police Reform and Racial Justice attends police training

Just like many things, no one really knows how they'll react to a high pressure situation until it happens, and for members of the Mayor’s Commission on Police Reform and Racial Injustice to see the various situations police can be faced with, they say this training helped.

For hours people on the commission were able to see what it's like to be in the shoes of police.with situations like the shooting in kenosha, wisconsin..

We asked police what it's like here and how situations are handled.

Nikki quintana has attended police training before but each team it amazes her when she watches the scenarios play out.>00:01:59-00:02:22"one of the individuals on the commission was acting as a police officer and was trying to pull a person over and that person was coming out of the vehicle and then the person getting pulled over ends up taking out a weapon and shooting so it was kind of explaining how quickly a situation can from from something simple to deadly."

Quintana is a member of the mayor's commission on police reform and racial justice.she along with others on the commission got a breakdown of what police call the use of force continuum.

It dictates how much force officers should use when dealing with someone resisting arrest or being combative.

That can range from verbal commands to using less than lethal weapons ... all the way to deadly force.

00:04:14-00:04:28"they have to go through each level of force.

I'm not sure that's the right terminology, but the damage that can be done sometimes when someone is using deadly force.

A lot of damage can be done."fort wayne captain mitchell mckinney conducts the trainings.he says they use scenarios officers have been faced with here in fort wayne.>00:01:13-00:01:26 "the scenario of a person laying on the ground, we go to the scenario of brothers fighting, we have a traffic stop scenario, so the scenario unfolds however the officer responds to the citizen during the scenarios."mckinney says it really depends on the judgment of each officer depending on the situation- saying commission members got a chance to see what that's like.but the goal is to make sure everyone remains alive.

00:02:29-00:02:43s"the use of force continuum exists so when we present ourselves, and then something else is presented to us, we can go the next level up to make sure we can control the situation."

These trainings have been taking place since 2013.

Captain mckinney says the biggest thing he wants people to think about is what's going on in their own city right here at home and that's why they have these trainings so there's a better understanding between police and citizens reporting live in fort wayne jentill neal... fox 55