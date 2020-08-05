This drill team is a fan favorite! Watch this...

Global  
 

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:30s - Published
The South Shore Drill Team was created as a way to use performing arts to engage Chicago's inner-city youth throughout their critical teenage years.

Because of the after school practices and focus on academics, teens mitigate the dangers of gangs, drugs, and violence.

Over the past 40 years, the drill team has won numerous awards, entertained thousands of fans, and even performed at President Barack Obama's inauguration!

For more information or to donate to the team, visit their website www.southshoredrillteam.org

