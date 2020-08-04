18-Year-Old Charged In Death Of Teen After Crash In Carrollton
An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of another teenager after a crash in Carrollton last week, police said.
Katie Johnston reports.
Crews pull 1-year-old boy's body from water after he was thrown from pickup truck in crash on I-75Crews pull 1-year-old boy's body from water after he was thrown from pickup truck in crash on I-75
10-Year-Old Girl Hit And Killed By Car Being Pursued By CPD, Little Brother InjuredA 10-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday afternoon, when a car fleeing from police caused a crash. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.
Ten-year-old killed, five-year-old injured after Chicago police chase ends in crashA 10-year-old girl was killed and a 5-year-old boy was injured after a police chase that ended in a car crash in Gresham.