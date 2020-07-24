CDC releases new COVID-19 testing guidance

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

Some people who have been exposed to COVID-19 may no longer need to be tested for the virus.

- some people who have been - exposed to covid-19... may- no longer need to be tested - for the virus.- the c-d-c quietly updated its - online guidance on testing- earlier this week.- it now states that those who- have been in close contact- with an infected person "do not- necessarily need a test"... as- long- as they do not have symptoms. - however... the agency says- exceptions may be made for- "vulnerable individuals"..

Or i doctors or public health- - - - officials recommend testing.- previously, the c-d-c - recommended all close - contacts of infected individual- be tested...- regardless of symptoms.