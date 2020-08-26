Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Dog Day

Video Credit: FailArmy - Duration: 02:58s - Published
National Dog Day
Happy National Dog Day! Go give your dog a hug!

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Celebrating man's best friends

AUGUST 26 is National Dog Day, recognise worldwide annually. Can you believe that our furry friends...
Hereford Times - Published

Celebrate National Dog Day with deals on some of our pet tech faves

Read more... More about Dogs, Pets, Gps Tracker, Mashable Shopping, and Dog Dna Kits
Mashable - Published

Guide to dog walking on International Dog Day

Pet owners have spoken of the therapeutic benefits of dog walking in the South Downs National Park...
The Argus - Published Also reported by •Daily Record



Tweets about this

bckdncn_

bex RT @andyluvv: Hey #trans friends! Did you know? The first ever national video game competition was for Space Invaders and was won by a tran… 1 second ago

wjmenjivar

Wilmer J RT @mattmfm: On Monday night, Trump gave his national platform to a white man who used an AR-15 to terrorize BLM protesters. On Tuesday n… 2 seconds ago

williamp737

william @SonnieJohnson Citizen militia or govt militia (national guard) will stop it. The governors are accountable. Use… https://t.co/1okxnetXvM 2 seconds ago

sleepingvos

sleepingvos RT @ProSyn: Millions in #Africa are likely to go hungry during the #COVID19 crisis, not least because of protectionist trade policies, like… 2 seconds ago

vickizinni

Victoria Zinni RT @RepJoeKennedy: The President broke the law last night on national TV. 2 seconds ago

itwasonaccident

whoever I put here loses it sucks RT @scooperhoops: Behind the players' decision 100%. Let's see where this goes. When this inevitably becomes a major national story, avoid… 2 seconds ago

AnastasiaLincon

anastasia lincoln RT @Student_i_am: So why can't colleges in 2020 can do this? Just because in 92 system failed and they covered all academic year So why no… 2 seconds ago

gridmerdyy

gigi💛💜 It’s National dog day but it’s also national dog month sooo ?? 👁👄👁 2 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Happy National Dog Day! [Video]

Happy National Dog Day!

Here's a look at some of the furry friends of WJZ staff members on National Dog Day. Share your photos using #BeOnWJZ on social media.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:47Published
Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 2) [Video]

Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 2)

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Animal Friends and goes Dog Speed Dating on National Dog Day!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:44Published
Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 1) [Video]

Dog Speed Dating On National Dog Day (Pt. 1)

Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Animal Friends and goes Dog Speed Dating on National Dog Day!

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:34Published