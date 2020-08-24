Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:02s - Published
'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims
'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jerry Falwell steps down from Liberty U. after 'pool boy' claims evangelical head was involved in wife's affair

Jerry Falwell Jr. stepped down from his position as president of Liberty University, a school...
Christian Post - Published


Tweets about this

tat_tva

invicta .@LibertyU Are girls safe in your campus? Will @JerryFalwellJr be held accountable for his predatory behavior? '… https://t.co/5XJ203deXt 1 minute ago

flipped54

Nasty Woman RT @vegasexpats: @Franklin_Graham Are the Falwell's the Epstein's of evangelism? Family values? Jerry's getting $10.5 million to go away.… 23 minutes ago

CarlLeonJr

Carl Nesmith Jr RT @BillyCorben: #BREAKING: Giancarlo Granda (aka "The Pool Boy") releases statement, says "Jerry Falwell is a predator. I know this becaus… 30 minutes ago

hypervocal

hypervocal Predator Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims https://t.co/ePB6xDt7gx https://t.co/1vz6qJDXRG 51 minutes ago

cyndeehudson1

clhinOC RT @MSignorile: The reality is Jerry Falwell is a predator. I know this because he sent me an image of a female Liberty University student… 2 hours ago

prettyjahi

CK 'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims https://t.co/TYXnDHF6LT 2 hours ago

jonmspangler

Jon Spangler #VoteBluetoSaveAmerica #BidenHarris 'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims. ("...the couple met [Granda] when… https://t.co/OPKQ12p0zm 2 hours ago

jonmspangler

Jon Spangler #VoteBluetoSaveAmerica #BidenHarris 'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims. https://t.co/BaeGw4TTJU via @nypost 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University after scandal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:46Published
Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal [Video]

Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandal

Jerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:17Published
Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University [Video]

Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:23Published