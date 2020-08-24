invicta .@LibertyU
Are girls safe in your campus?
Will @JerryFalwellJr be held accountable for his predatory behavior?
'… https://t.co/5XJ203deXt 1 minute ago
Nasty Woman RT @vegasexpats: @Franklin_Graham Are the Falwell's the Epstein's of evangelism? Family values? Jerry's getting $10.5 million to go away.… 23 minutes ago
Carl Nesmith Jr RT @BillyCorben: #BREAKING: Giancarlo Granda (aka "The Pool Boy") releases statement, says "Jerry Falwell is a predator. I know this becaus… 30 minutes ago
hypervocal Predator Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims https://t.co/ePB6xDt7gx https://t.co/1vz6qJDXRG 51 minutes ago
clhinOC RT @MSignorile: The reality is Jerry Falwell is a predator. I know this because he sent me an image of a female Liberty University student… 2 hours ago
CK 'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims https://t.co/TYXnDHF6LT 2 hours ago
Jon Spangler #VoteBluetoSaveAmerica #BidenHarris 'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims. ("...the couple met [Granda] when… https://t.co/OPKQ12p0zm 2 hours ago
Jon Spangler #VoteBluetoSaveAmerica #BidenHarris 'Predator' Jerry Falwell Jr. sent lewd photo of Liberty student, pool boy claims. https://t.co/BaeGw4TTJU via @nypost 2 hours ago
Jerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty UniversityJerry Falwell Jr steps down from Liberty University after scandal.
Falwell Jr. to leave university after personal scandalJerry Falwell Jr., a leading U.S. evangelical Christian whose endorsement played a key role in President Donald Trump's 2016 victory, has resigned as president of Liberty University, the school said on..
Jerry Falwell Jr. Officially Resigns From Liberty UniversityJerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has resigned as head of evangelical Liberty University because of ongoing controversies about his wife’s sexual involvement with a younger business partner and..