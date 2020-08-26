Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bette Midler calls Melania Trump 'illegal alien' during RNC 2020 tweetstorm

Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Bette Midler calls Melania Trump 'illegal alien' during RNC 2020 tweetstorm
Bette Midler calls Melania Trump 'illegal alien' during RNC 2020 tweetstorm

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Bette Midler Goes After Melania Trump, Calls Her Illegal Alien with Bad English

Bette Midler is under fire for making xenophobic comments during Melania Trump's RNC speech,...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxFOXNews.comJust Jared



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Cardi B Responds to Republican Politician DeAnna Lorraine on Twitter | Billboard News [Video]

Cardi B Responds to Republican Politician DeAnna Lorraine on Twitter | Billboard News

Cardi B has been more politically active than ever lately, and on Tuesday (Aug. 26), the rapper got into a social media spat with a Republican politician over Melania Trump.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:19Published
Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV' [Video]

Schumer blasts RNC as 'surreality TV'

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday blasted the Republican National Convention saying Republicans were 'covering' up the fact that President Trump has 'failed to contain COVID-19' and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published
Highlights from Night 2 of RNC [Video]

Highlights from Night 2 of RNC

First Lady Melania Trump's speech from the Rose Garden was one of the highlights of Night 2 of the Republican National Convention.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:27Published