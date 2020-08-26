|
|
|
Residents In Texas, Louisiana Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Laura Approaches
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 03:13s - Published
Residents In Texas, Louisiana Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Laura Approaches
Residents along coastal communities in Texas and Louisiana have been ordered to evacuate as the life-threatening storm Hurricane Laura approaches; Mireya Villarreal reports for CBS2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|