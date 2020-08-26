Global  
 

Residents In Texas, Louisiana Ordered To Evacuate As Hurricane Laura Approaches

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:13s - Published
Residents along coastal communities in Texas and Louisiana have been ordered to evacuate as the life-threatening storm Hurricane Laura approaches; Mireya Villarreal reports for CBS2.


Hurricane Laura the latest blow to residents of one HUD-subsidized community in Galveston

For one community in Galveston, Texas, Hurricane Laura — expected to make landfall in Texas and...
HousingWire - Published

Hurricane Laura strengthens into 'extremely dangerous' Category 4, due to strike Texas

Hurricane Laura strengthens into 'extremely dangerous' Category 4, due to strike Texas Hurricane Laura has strengthened into a menacing Category 4 hurricane, raising fears of a 20-foot...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Hurricane Laura Aug. 26 updates: Curfew in Galveston, evacuations, school closures

The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Now a Category...
bizjournals - Published


1nmemoriam

InMemoriam RT @Opoyis: The administration has ordered evacuation of coastal residents of Louisiana and Texas. Read more: https://t.co/FcSDQxX8yp #La… 1 hour ago

Opoyis

Opoyi The administration has ordered evacuation of coastal residents of Louisiana and Texas. Read more:… https://t.co/WhGdNhfHTj 1 hour ago

IVoteDoU

Trump Would Kill Us All To Win! Hurricane Laura Evacuees Turned Away in Austin, Texas; More than 750,000 residents of Texas and Louisiana have bee… https://t.co/rcJiSgWMSh 1 hour ago

miyakilee

Miyaki Lee RT @Ruptly: Residents of #PortArthur boarded up their homes and filled sandbags on Wednesday, in preparation for the landfall of #Hurricane… 4 hours ago

Ruptly

Ruptly Residents of #PortArthur boarded up their homes and filled sandbags on Wednesday, in preparation for the landfall o… https://t.co/dOAjSYFhMO 5 hours ago

deedeebright

Deborah Bright RT @JoannePerodin: More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the #Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,… 5 hours ago

HurricanesI

iWatchHurricanes More than 750,000 residents of Texas and Louisiana have been ordered to evacuate. Officials in some areas worried p… https://t.co/4oHIjqY2r0 5 hours ago

CStrait2

Cindy Strait RT @IBTimes: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered coastal residents to evacuate or head to storm shelters while local authorities in Louisian… 6 hours ago


Humane Society Of North Texas Helps Dogs, Cats & 3-Legged Mouse Escape Hurricane Laura [Video]

Humane Society Of North Texas Helps Dogs, Cats & 3-Legged Mouse Escape Hurricane Laura

As thousands of people evacuate cities along the Texas Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura, the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) and the SPCA of Texas have been busy getting animals out of harms..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published
TX Governor's hurricane warning: 'Get out of harm's way [Video]

TX Governor's hurricane warning: 'Get out of harm's way

Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents "who may be in harm's way, to take these few last hours to get out of harm's way" as Hurricane Laura is on a steady track to hit the Texas-Louisiana Gulf..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published
Hurricane Laura Update: 'Un-Survivable Storm Surge' - Greg Abbott Updates Texans On State's Response [Video]

Hurricane Laura Update: 'Un-Survivable Storm Surge' - Greg Abbott Updates Texans On State's Response

Wednesday afternoon Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on the state’s ongoing response to Hurricane Laura.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 17:11Published