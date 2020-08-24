Global  
 

Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-26-20 5PM

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-26-20 5PM
Meteorologist Dave Warren shares the details of the latest advisory.

Hurricane Laura Aug. 26 updates: Curfew in Galveston, evacuations, school closures

The following story excerpts are courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Hurricane Laura: Now a Category...
bizjournals - Published

Laura Strengthening, Could Become Category 4 Hurricane Before Landfall

Hurricane Laura is still a Category 2 this Wednesday morning but is strengthening and forecast to...
cbs4.com - Published

Forecasters Warn Tropical Storm Laura Will Become Hurricane

Laura could strengthen even as twin storm Marco weakens as it nears Gulf Coast of US
VOA News - Published


CatholicDoors

Catholic Doors Tracking Hurricane Laura: Interactive storm radar, latest cone and resources. https://t.co/3qibkgFHZI #USA… https://t.co/jFInmwhJDH 17 seconds ago

BrookeLaizer_Wx

Brooke Laizer Tracking the Tropics: Wednesday 4PM update with new information on Category 4 Major Hurricane Laura and local impac… https://t.co/q7ly4BYv4Y 1 minute ago

karenacoburn1

karen a coburn#😊🙏👋❤🌎⚓🌠🌈🌞🔥🌌🏖🏝🏞🎶🎹🇺🇸 RT @WKRG: Lake Charles Mayor ahead of Hurricane Laura: “Get out of Lake Charles, get out of Calcasieu Parish” https://t.co/pv3Nl20FSj 6 minutes ago

seanatx24

Sean Anchondo @KVUE @ErikaLopezKVUE Stop tracking Laura! She an Independent hurricane she don't need no man (especially Marco) 6 minutes ago

40324Weather

Georgetown Weather https://t.co/Vqm880cJwP Tracking our Hurricane Hunters as they pursue scientific data to help improve the forecasti… https://t.co/uRv7XKE0jy 8 minutes ago

WGNOtv

WGNO Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Laura intensifies into ‘catastrophic’ Category 4 https://t.co/BGGq3o11pa 9 minutes ago

karenacoburn1

karen a coburn#😊🙏👋❤🌎⚓🌠🌈🌞🔥🌌🏖🏝🏞🎶🎹🇺🇸 RT @WKRG: Flooding affects Mississippi coast ahead of Hurricane Laura https://t.co/HrWgg22lJr 9 minutes ago

karenacoburn1

karen a coburn#😊🙏👋❤🌎⚓🌠🌈🌞🔥🌌🏖🏝🏞🎶🎹🇺🇸 RT @WKRG: Hurricane Laura expected to become ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 by landfall https://t.co/WjNQoPIQJb 10 minutes ago


