Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hurricane Laura Picking Up Strength As It Barrels Towards Land

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:33s - Published
Hurricane Laura Picking Up Strength As It Barrels Towards Land
CBS4's Mireya Villarreal reports from Beaumont, Texas.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Intensifying' Hurricane Laura revealed in time-lapse video

A beautiful sunrise can be seen for a moment as a hurricane hunter aircraft passes through Laura...
FOXNews.com - Published

Hundreds of thousands ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura barrels toward Gulf Coast

More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana are being ordered to evacuate as Hurricane...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca


Hurricane Laura could make landfall on Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm

Forecasters say Hurricane Laura is unique because it is gaining strength so quickly and could unleash...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •CBS 2FOXNews.com



Tweets about this

monkeyfister901

Monkeyfister901🆘 RT @ChryslerReal: Hurricane Laura is upgraded to Category 4, picking up strength as it barrels toward the Gulf https://t.co/2Z97hPrvFi via… 3 hours ago

ChryslerReal

RealJesusChrysler aka Captain Clorox Hurricane Laura is upgraded to Category 4, picking up strength as it barrels toward the Gulf https://t.co/2Z97hPrvFi via @nbcnews 3 hours ago

EditorPublisher

E&P With Hurricane Laura picking up strength and heading toward coastal Texas and Louisiana, it’s time again to prepare… https://t.co/lux3Bn56qp 4 hours ago

Poynter

Poynter With Hurricane Laura picking up strength and heading toward the Gulf coast, it's time again to prepare to cover dea… https://t.co/aPkCRtvLWS 5 hours ago

likaluca

Lisa Lucas RT @NYMag: Hurricane Laura has been picking up strength as it crawls across the exceptionally warm Gulf of Mexico. Here's everything we kno… 7 hours ago

NYMag

New York Magazine Hurricane Laura has been picking up strength as it crawls across the exceptionally warm Gulf of Mexico. Here's ever… https://t.co/tFa3nl0oCW 7 hours ago

foxnewsradio

FOX News Radio Hurricane Laura is picking up strength as it heads toward Texas and Louisiana. https://t.co/u4ypf4GYXr 10 hours ago

dotthedragon

Dorothy O'Brien RT @orlandosentinel: The latest from @NHC_Atlantic: Tropical Storm Laura appeared more disorganized Saturday morning, but it's still expect… 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-26-20 5PM [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Laura 8-26-20 5PM

Meteorologist Dave Warren shares the details of the latest advisory.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:16Published
Humane Society Of North Texas Helps Dogs, Cats & 3-Legged Mouse Escape Hurricane Laura [Video]

Humane Society Of North Texas Helps Dogs, Cats & 3-Legged Mouse Escape Hurricane Laura

As thousands of people evacuate cities along the Texas Gulf Coast ahead of Hurricane Laura, the Humane Society of North Texas (HSNT) and the SPCA of Texas have been busy getting animals out of harms..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:36Published
Tracking Hurricane Laura and CBS4 Weather At Your Desk 8-26-20 6am [Video]

Tracking Hurricane Laura and CBS4 Weather At Your Desk 8-26-20 6am

CBS4 Meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez is tracking Hurricane Laura, growing stronger before it makes landfall and looks at our local weather conditions this Wednesday August 26, 2020.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:58Published