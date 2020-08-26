Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Morris the man at QB for Navy

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 02:04s - Published
Morris the man at QB for Navy

Morris the man at QB for Navy

The college football season is right around the corner.

With Maryland, Towson, Morgan State, Johns Hopkins, McDaniel and Stevenson all having their seasons canceled due to COVID-19, Navy is the only game in town.

IS THE ONLY GAME IN TOWN.WMAR-2 NEWS SHAWN STEPNER HASMORE ON HOW THE MIDS AND THEINEW STARTING QUARTERBACK.Just a week-and-a-half awayfrom the season opener and forthe Midshipmen all eyes are ontheir week one opponent.

KenNiumatalolo, Navy Head Coach:ItEverything is just all BYU.Navy opens up the season onMonday, September 7, when theyhost the Cougars.

When theMidshipmen take the field atNavy- Marine Corps MemorialStadium on Labor day, theydo so with a new startingquarterback.

Senior DalenMorris takes over undercenter, earning the job intraining camp.

Dalen Morris,Navy Quarterback: This year Icame in and had fun with it.Especially, in the midst of apandemic, you never know whenitday.

Things started to fall myway and took advantage of theopportunity.

After patientlywaiting for three years hesays maturity has his gameclicking.

Morris: As you startto grow, start to learn thesystem more, you can makebetter decisions, trust thepeople around you.Niumatalolo: His play was sopowerful that you couldnhelp but notice it.

He justthrew the ball well.

He hadhis reads, his footwork.

Overthe countless practices andgames as a backup, Morrisnever wanted to give up.

Neverwanted to transfer.

Neverwavered in his belief that oneday he would get his shot.Morris: Never been a guy thatdoesnof heads out.

(I) kind of wantto fight, stick it out to theend and see if I can finallywin the job.

Thathappened here.

Ityears since a Navy quarterbackpassed for double digittouchdowns.

Ricky Dobbs had 13in 2010.

When finding that outMorris saying quote“If Rickyhad 13, Ithe”.

In Annapolis, ShawnStepner, WMAR-2 News.WE ALL KNOW THE SAYING - APICTURE IS WORTH A THO




You Might Like


Tweets about this

amtoj_singh

Amtoj Singh RT @NavyAthletics: BYU wins the toss and defers. Navy will receive. We get to see Dalen Morris right out of the gate 45 minutes ago

BWagner_CapGaz

Bill Wagner Navy goes for it on fourth-and-one just shy of midfield and Dalen Morris does not pick up a first down on the QB sneak. @NavyFB 46 minutes ago

Scott_Stanford

Scott_Stanford BYU offensive, defensive lines dominated Navy in Q1. QB Morris looks uncomfortable so far. Happy, nervous feet. #BYUvsNAVY 1 hour ago

Mitch_Harper

Mitch Harper Lorenzo Fauatea with the pressure on Dalen Morris and #BYU defense escapes a short field for Navy and backs them up… https://t.co/crobykLu8X 1 hour ago

MDSportsblog

Maryland Sports Blog 😷 Morris is forced to throw it away on 3rd and 19. Navy will punt again 1 hour ago

Mitch_Harper

Mitch Harper #BYU defense stripped Dalen Morris. Nearly forced a turnover. Suddenly Navy offense is moving backwards. #BYUvsNAVY @kslsports 1 hour ago

JoshRugger

Joshua Rugger 👑 Lol Navy gets a pick and then tries some pointless trick play. Chad Morris the new head coach? 1 hour ago

CoachLLGaudette

Coach Lauren Gaudette Morris is struggling to start but BYU is just flying around. Feel if Navy can get a shot behind the defense, that'll turn the tide. 2 hours ago