With Maryland, Towson, Morgan State, Johns Hopkins, McDaniel and Stevenson all having their seasons canceled due to COVID-19, Navy is the only game in town.

The college football season is right around the corner.

Morris the man at QB for Navy

Navy opens up the season on Monday, September 7, when they host the Cougars.

When theMidshipmen take the field atNavy- Marine Corps MemorialStadium on Labor day, theydo so with a new startingquarterback.

Senior DalenMorris takes over undercenter, earning the job intraining camp.

This year I came in and had fun with it. Especially, in the midst of a pandemic, you never know when it's your day. Things started to fall my way and took advantage of the opportunity.

Things started to fall myway and took advantage of theopportunity.

After patientlywaiting for three years hesays maturity has his gameclicking.

As you start to grow, start to learn the system more, you can make better decisions, trust the people around you. His play was so powerful that you couldn't help but notice it. He just threw the ball well. He had his reads, his footwork.

He justthrew the ball well.

He hadhis reads, his footwork.

Overthe countless practices andgames as a backup, Morrisnever wanted to give up.

Neverwanted to transfer.

Never been a guy that doesn't stick it out. (I) kind of want to fight, stick it out to the end and see if I can finally win the job. That happened here.

(I) kind of wantto fight, stick it out to theend and see if I can finallywin the job.

Thathappened here.

Ityears since a Navy quarterbackpassed for double digittouchdowns.

Ricky Dobbs had 13in 2010.

When finding that out Morris saying quote "If Ricky had 13, I want 14".

