Efforts to rebuild downtown Kenosha amid unrest

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 04:10s - Published
TMJ4 talks with the executive director of Downtown Kenosha Inc on how business owners are dealing with the crisis.

JACOB BLAKE'S MOTHER-- WAS ONCNN AND WAS ASKED IF SHEAPPROVED OF THE LOOTING ANDDESTRUCTION THAT'S HAPPENINGIN DOWNTOWN KENOSHA.

HERE'SHER RESPONSE.

Julia Jacksonmother of Jacob Blakeabsolutlynot-- my family and i arehurt--- and quite frankldisguested-- as his motherplease dont burn up propertyand tear homesdown in myson's nameAND SINCE SUNDAY'S SHOOTINGMANY LOCAL BUSINESSES INDOWNTOWN KENOSHA HAVE BEENDESTROYED AND SOME EVEN BURNEDTO THE GROUNDALEXANDRIABINANTI IS THE EXECUTIVEDIRECTOR OF DOWNTOWN KENOSHAAND SHE JOINS ME NOW.




