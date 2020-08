Breaking down RNC Day 2 with TMJ4 political analysts

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:11s - Published 5 minutes ago

Mahlon Mitchell and Rebecca Kleefisch help us break down the highlights of RNC Day 2 and what it might mean for the country.

LETS TALK ABOUT DAY ONE WITHOUR POLITICAL PANELFORMERREPUBLICAN LIEUTENANT GOVERNORREBECCA KLEEFISCH A RNCDELEGATE AND FORMER DEMOCRATICCANDIDATE FOR GOVERNOR MAHLONMITCHELL - PRESIDENT OF THEPROFESSIONAL FIRE FIGHTERS OFWISCONSIN AND A DNC AT LARGEMEMBER." I urge people to cometogether in a civil manner, sowe can work and live up to ourstandard American ideas.

Ialso ask people to stop theviolence and looting beingdone in the name of justiceand never make assumptionsbased on the color of aperson's skin.

Instead oftearing things down, let'sreflect on our mistakes.

Beproud of our evolution andlook to our way forward."SPEAKING TONIGHT... KELLYANNECONWAY, THE PRESIDENT'SDAUGHTER-IN-LAW LARA TRUMP,PRESIDENT OF THE NATIONALASSOCIATION OF POLICEORGANIZATIONS MICHAEL MCHALE,AND TENNESSEE SENATOR MARSHABLACKBURN.

PLUS... VICEPRESIDENT MIKE PENCE, ANDSECOND LADY KAREN PENCE, TEXASREPRESENTATIVE DAN CRENSHAWAND SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNORKRISTEN NOEM.FOR CONVENTION COVERAGE AROUNDTHE CLOCK -- ALL YOU HAVE TODO IS HEAD TO TMJ4 DOT COMSLASH R-N-C.

