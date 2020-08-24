How He Did It: Inside The Twisted World Of Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson, Who Won Death Row Appeal

The gruesome Scott Peterson case gripped the nation in 2002 when Peterson was arrested for the first-degree murder of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and the second-degree murder of their unborn son, Conner, in Modesto, California.

Three years later, Peterson was sentenced to death by lethal injection.

While he has been awaiting his fate on death row for 15 years, his death penalty was overturned this week.

REELZ dives deeper into the mystery with Scott Peterson: Ultimate Betrayal, airing this Friday, August 28, as the network exclusively talks to the couple's good friends Kristen and Greg Reed.

SCOTT PETERSON'S DEATH SENTENCE REVERSED BY CALIFORNIA COURT, ORDERS NEW PENALTY PHASE TRIAL The Reed’s maintained since the beginning that the police had the murder pinned on the wrong person, and the documentary reveals why they believe Peterson betrayed them.

In a promo for the documentary, Kristen said that she and Laci were both pregnant at the same time and both planned to give their son the same name, which led to the families becoming close friends.

Speaking about the pregnancy classes that they attended, Kristen said: “It was just us and the two dads.

He (Scott) and Laci were totally into it, yeah.

It was fun.

Nothing unusual.” 13 THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE SCOTT PETERSON CASE During the sentencing hearing in 2004, Laci’s mother, Sharon Rocha, said that Peterson "betrayed" everyone.

“The fact that you no longer wanted Laci did not give you the right to murder her.

She was my daughter ... I trusted you, and you betrayed me ... You betrayed everybody.” On the day of the murder, Greg said that he received a call from Peterson, who didn’t sound like anything was wrong.

“On the afternoon he called from his mobile phone to mine, and we had spoke probably once or twice a week, so it wasn't a phone call that I would see as unordinary.

He sounded chipper and looking forward to getting together,” he said.

Catch Scott Peterson: Ultimate Betrayal on REELZ network this Friday at 8 pm ET.