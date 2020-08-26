News 25 team coverage of Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 7 minutes ago

Continuing our team coverage of Laura, we turn back now to our neighbors to the west who will be getting more of the brunt of the storm, especially those in the northeast corner of it.

- continuing our team coverage of- laura, we turn back now - to our neighbors to the west wh- will be getting more of - the brunt of the major- hurricane, especially those in- the northeast - corner of it... - news 25's toni miles joins us - live from houma, louisiana with- the latest on how people in tha- area are doing.

- - wxxv >> of course ... people from here in south ... louisiana are no strangers to tropical storms or hurricanes ... of ... course, with laura projected to be a 45, when it ... does make landfall projected ... weaned the texas and louisiana state line ... .

We know ... hurricane katrina, which was only a three when it made landfall ... 15 years ago ... from three days from today ... .

How terrible that can ... be earlier when brantley and i were writing over here.

We did ... topping ... and we actually caught up with a couple and her three nieces who were loading the car up ... fueling up and heading to jack ... to sip ... the they said everybody take the i 55 ... or dark and ... not the ... first time they've evacuated during times of trouble ... will storms or hurricanes will probably be seeing a lot of people enacted as a people from tact ... is and louisiana trying to get ... out of that destructive ... path of hurricane laura and of ... course i spoke with an ... ronnie daniels earlier today from pass christian you ... may remember back in 2017.

We had a ... lose of coverage of when he and steve miller, a chiropractor from south mississippi commandeered their own ... to help out ... houston flood victims from hurricane harvey.

He says he is keeping a close eye on this situation as laura gets ... looser ... to the us coastline ... and ... if need be.

He will certainly load up had over and help him out ... as hurricane victims. all of us with three days away from the 1 year anniversary of hurricane katrina ... know all too well with their going to be facing ... reporting live in houma louisiana ... tony