Group works to help local homeless

On Wednesday, the group went out looking for homeless people in need of assistance.

A group is looking to help the homeless in the wabash valley!

The group and "reach services" put together packets for the people.

Some packets include food and hygenie... they were also able to get people lined up with a place to stay.

One vigo county commissioner says homeless people need assistance and they want to help.

"outreach like this helps us interact with the homeless...to find out what their needs are.... and possibly help them get housing."

The group had 100 packets prepared