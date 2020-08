YMCA offers 'COVID learning pods' to help students with virtual learning Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:37s - Published 4 days ago YMCA offers 'COVID learning pods' to help students with virtual learning The YMCA of Greater Kansas City wants to be there for families struggling to balance work and their children's virtual schooling. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend VIRTUAL -- WE'LL TALKMORE ABOUT THAT IN AMOMENT.AS FOR THE MORE BASICISSUE -- A SAFE ANDFOCUSED ENVIRONMENTFOR KIDS TO LEARN WHILEBEING TOLD TO STAYHOME.THE KANSAS CITY Y-M-C-AWANTS TO BE THERE FORPARENTS STRUGGLINGWITH THAT DECISION.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESTELLS US WHY A LOCALCHURCH WAS HAPPY TOGET INVOLVED.EMMA JAMES, REPORTING"Colonial Church here inPrairie Village is one of the 13locations partnering with theYMCA, Pastor Aaron Robertstells me he was on board assoon as they reached out."PASTOR AARON ROBERTS,COLONIAL CHURCH"It has been so wonderful tobe a blessing in this time andto do something positive."AS A COVID LEARNING PODLOCATION - THE CHURCHWILL HOST YMCA STAFFAND LOCAL STUDENTS ONITS LOWER LEVEL.THE YMCA SAYS IT'SACTIVELY ADDING MORELOCATIONS TO PROVIDESUPPORT TO AS MANYFAMILIES AS POSSIBLE.STEVEN SCRAGGS, SENIOR VICEPRESIDENT OF YOUTHDEVELOPMENT SERVICES,KANSAS CITY YMCA"We know there's a need,we're trying to help fill thatneed, we're not trying toduplicate school, but we'retrying to provide an essentialservice."THE PROGRAM IS FORSTUDENTS AGES 5 - 12DOING VIRTUAL LEARNING.FOR PARENTS LIKE KATIEMALLORY - THE PROGRAMMEANS SHE WON'T HAVETO CHOOSE BETWEENWORK AND HER 7-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER'SEDUCATION.KATIE MALLORY, PARENT USINGYMCA COVID LEARNING POD"I'm a single mom and I haveno other choice but to sendher somewhere."THE YMCA SAYS DAILY ANDWEEKLY ENROLLMENTOPTIONS VARY - AND ITWILL WORK WITH PARENTSWORRIED ABOUT THECOST.PASTOR ROBERTS SAYS HEHOPES OTHER LOCALCHURCHES WILL DO THEIRPART TO SUPPORT LOCALSTUDENTS DURING ADIFFICULT YEAR.PASTOR AARON ROBERTS,COLONIAL CHURCH"That's what church is allabout so we're happy to bepart of it."IN PRAIRIE VILLAGE, EMMAJAMES, 41 ACTION NEWS.PARENTS INTERESTED INENROLLING THEIRSTUDENTS IN THEPROGRAM CAN HEAD TOOUR WEBSITE - KSHB DOTCOM - FOR MOREINFORMATION - KEEP INMIND, SPOTS ARE FILLINGUP QUICK





