The Argument Movie

The Argument Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: When a couple has an argument at a party, and neither will admit to being wrong, they decide to recreate the evening again and again in order to determine who was right.

But this leads to even more confusion, and soon everyone is arguing.

Director Robert Schwartzman Writers Zac Stanford Actors Dan Fogler, Maggie Q, Danny Pudi, Emma Bell, Cleopatra Coleman, Tyler James Williams, Charlotte McKinney Genre Comedy Run Time 1 hour 21 minutes