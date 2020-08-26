Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tracking Hurricane Laura

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Tracking Hurricane Laura
Tracking Hurricane Laura

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Laura Strengthening, Could Become Category 4 Hurricane Before Landfall

Hurricane Laura is still a Category 2 this Wednesday morning but is strengthening and forecast to...
cbs4.com - Published

Fears Hurricane Laura will cause 'unsurvivable' storm surge on US Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura strengthened into a powerful Category 4 storm in the Gulf of Mexico, prompting...
SBS - Published Also reported by •bizjournals


More than half a million people ordered to flee U.S. coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

The National Hurricane Center projected that Laura would become a Category 3 hurricane before making...
Hindu - Published


Tweets about this

JanetStOnge2

Janet St Onge RT @grittypol: If we would just stop tracking hurricanes and the lives and property lost from them, the numbers of those impacted would be… 6 seconds ago

Wx_Jaden

Jaden Tracking Laura nearing landfall as a strong Category 4 hurricane. #REDMODE https://t.co/qmXMDIPVXX 6 seconds ago

mquirozt

MARIO QUIROZ TREGUER RT @pattyeludwig: Hurricane #Laura is still intensifying with MCP down to 937 mb and maximum sustained winds up to 150 mph. This will be th… 7 seconds ago

bradysbeau

bradysbeau RT @ABCWorldNews: ‘EXTREMELY DANGEROUS’: Hurricane Laura is bearing down on the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 monster with "unsurvivable” stor… 19 seconds ago

pattyeludwig

Pattye Hurricane #Laura is still intensifying with MCP down to 937 mb and maximum sustained winds up to 150 mph. This will… https://t.co/kpA9gwMgWz 26 seconds ago

FOX46News

FOX 46 Charlotte #LIVE: Hurricane Laura has intensified into a 'catastrophic' Cat. 4 storm. It's expected to make landfall along the… https://t.co/RWKKCEAQIl 34 seconds ago

BuddySpell

Buddy Spell We may have dodged a bullet in New Orleans, but Lake Charles and the SW coast are going to get whacked. Good luck… https://t.co/ONsIVqwMZW 40 seconds ago

ChikageWeather

Chikage Windler WX Here's the National Hurricane Center's forecast track for #Laura. Maps & more updates: https://t.co/q77sZqwV6j… https://t.co/fglITt4kpl 1 minute ago


Related videos from verified sources

Oklahomans headed to coast to help with Hurricane Laura [Video]

Oklahomans headed to coast to help with Hurricane Laura

Oklahomans headed to coast to help with Hurricane Laura

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 02:53Published
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast And Latest On Hurricane Laura [Video]

Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast And Latest On Hurricane Laura

Latest on Hurricane Laura's path as it approaches U.S. landfall.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 03:57Published
CBS 11's Jason Allen Reports From Port Arthur As Hurricane Laura Approaches [Video]

CBS 11's Jason Allen Reports From Port Arthur As Hurricane Laura Approaches

CBS 11's Jason Allen Reports From Port Arthur As Hurricane Laura Approaches

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:42Published