Oklahomans headed to coast to help with Hurricane Laura



Related videos from verified sources Tracking Hurricane Laura



Tracking Hurricane Laura Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:27 Published 6 minutes ago Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast And Latest On Hurricane Laura



Latest on Hurricane Laura's path as it approaches U.S. landfall. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 03:57 Published 10 minutes ago Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'



[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published 1 hour ago