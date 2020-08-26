Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oklahoma, OG&E sends crews to Louisana for hurricane response

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:53s - Published
Oklahoma, OG&E sends crews to Louisana for hurricane response
Oklahoma, OG&E sends crews to Louisana for hurricane response

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

CenterPoint Energy activates emergency response ahead of Hurricane Laura

This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this