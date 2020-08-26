Oklahoma, OG&E sends crews to Louisana for hurricane response Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:53s - Published 5 minutes ago Oklahoma, OG&E sends crews to Louisana for hurricane response 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources CenterPoint Energy activates emergency response ahead of Hurricane Laura This story excerpt is courtesy of our partners at KHOU 11. Click here for KHOU's full story. HOUSTON...

bizjournals - Published 10 hours ago





Tweets about this

