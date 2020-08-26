NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones Games
Dennis O'Donnell reports on sports boycott over police shooting of Jacob Blake leading to postponed NBA playoffs, MLB games (8-26-2020)
Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake ShootingGame 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff series against the Portland Trailblazers was postponed today, along with the NBA's two other scheduled playoff games, due to a boycott initiated by players on..
Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the backThe Department of Justice has identified the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times as seven-year veteran Rusten Sheskey.
Jacob Blake shooting ignites calls for change - NBA postpones playoff games