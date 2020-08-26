Global  
 

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 03:55s
NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones Games

Dennis O'Donnell reports on sports boycott over police shooting of Jacob Blake leading to postponed NBA playoffs, MLB games (8-26-2020)


NBA postpones playoff games after Bucks boycott Game 5

The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting Game 5 of their first round playoff series as a sign of protest...
CBS News


Milwaukee Bucks boycott playing NBA playoff game in protest of Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

The Milwaukee Bucks are boycotting playing their scheduled NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic...
bizjournals



Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting [Video]

Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Game 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff series against the Portland Trailblazers was postponed today, along with the NBA's two other scheduled playoff games, due to a boycott initiated by players on..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:23
Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back [Video]

Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back

The Department of Justice has identified the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times as seven-year veteran Rusten Sheskey.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4     Duration: 29:37
Jacob Blake shooting ignites calls for change - NBA postpones playoff games [Video]

Jacob Blake shooting ignites calls for change - NBA postpones playoff games

10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:35