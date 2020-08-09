Tiger Woods In Chicago Area For BMW Championship
Tiger Woods and the rest of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup are back in the Chicago area for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.
Woods: Masters will miss fans' energyTiger Woods says there will be a different dynamic on the course at the Masters without fans in attendance.
Morikawa encouraged by Woods comparisonsPGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa says he is encouraged by comparisons he has drawn with Tiger Woods, but is determined to ensure his career remains on an upward trajectory.
Woods takes positives from PGATiger Woods reflects on an encouraging final round at the PGA Championship and took positives from how his body handled the week in San Francisco.