Tiger Woods In Chicago Area For BMW Championship

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:50s
Tiger Woods and the rest of the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup are back in the Chicago area for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields.


Tiger commits to play in BMW Championship

Tiger Woods has entered next week's BMW Championship, the second of three FedEx Cup playoff events,
Tiger Woods commits to 2020 BMW Championship, could potentially play four golf events in five weeks

With Tiger opting in for the BMW Championship, it appears as if he's in line to play quite the
Woods: Masters will miss fans' energy [Video]

Woods: Masters will miss fans' energy

Tiger Woods says there will be a different dynamic on the course at the Masters without fans in attendance.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:36
Morikawa encouraged by Woods comparisons [Video]

Morikawa encouraged by Woods comparisons

PGA Championship winner Collin Morikawa says he is encouraged by comparisons he has drawn with Tiger Woods, but is determined to ensure his career remains on an upward trajectory.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:34
Woods takes positives from PGA [Video]

Woods takes positives from PGA

Tiger Woods reflects on an encouraging final round at the PGA Championship and took positives from how his body handled the week in San Francisco.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:17