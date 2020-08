Detectives Say Santa Ana Tutor Arrested For Child Abuse Preyed Upon Young Boys, Believe There May Be Additional Victims Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:53s - Published 15 minutes ago Detectives Say Santa Ana Tutor Arrested For Child Abuse Preyed Upon Young Boys, Believe There May Be Additional Victims According to detectives, Michael Douglas Bailey preyed upon young boys and offered them the ability to use the internet to lure them into his Santa Ana home. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend