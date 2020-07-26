Global  
 

Daniel Craig's father has died aged 77

Daniel Craig's father has died aged 77

Daniel Craig's father has died aged 77

Daniel Craig's father, Tim Wroughton Craig, has died aged 77 after a battle with liver cancer.


