Tucson jobs from “spooky action at a distance”

FASTER, MORE SECURE INTERNET.BOTH COULD COME FROM THE U OFA'S NEW POSITION AS THE LEADUNIVERSITY IN A PROGRAM -- TOTURN SOME CHALLENGING SCIENCEINTO NEW WAYS TO COMMUNICATE.KGUN9 ON YOUR SIDE'S CRAIGSMITH HAS MORE ON SOME CUTTINGEDGE SCIENCE -- THAT COULD PUTEXTRA PUNCH INTO OUR LOCALECONOMY.UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA'S AWORLD LEADER IN OPTICS.

THATLED THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TOPICK U OF A TO LEADDEVELOPMENT OF A NEW TYPE OFNETWORK.

IT'S CALLED A QUANTUMNETWORK AND IT'S ABLE TO CARRYMUCH MORE DATA, WITHUNBREAKABLE SECURITY.

STANDUP: :04 QUANTUM NETWORKSDEPEND ON A MIND BENDINGCONCEPT IN PHYSICS CALLEDQUANTUM ENTANGLEMENT IT'S SOWEIRD EINSTEIN REFERRED TO ITAS SPOOKY ACTION AT ADISTANCE.

NOW, IT'S NOT REALLYMAGNETIC BUT MAGNETS CAN HELPUS ILLUSTRATE THIS.

WHAT CANHAPPEN IS PARTICLES IN ONEPART OF THE WORLD ENTANGLEDWITH PARTICLES, A LONG LONGDISTANCE AWAY CAN ACTUALLYINFLUENCE WHAT HAPPENS TO THEOTHER PARTICLE.

IT'S BEENTESTED BY SCIENTISTS OVER ADISTANCE AS FAR AS 700 MILES.:34 U OF A AND THE OTHERUNIVERSITIES--- HARVARD, YALEAND MIT ARE SHARING A 26MILLION DOLLAR GRANT.

IF THEYCAN WIN THE RACE TO CREATEPRACTICAL QUANTUM NETWORKSTHEY WILL MULTIPLY THE POWEROF THE INTERNET.

YOU CANEXPECT WORKING TOWARDS THATDAY TO BRING OPPORTUNITIES ANDJOBS TO SOUTHERN ARIZONA.

2:34MORE STUDENTS WILL COME HERE,MORE FACULTY WILL BE ATTRACTEDHERE, AND EVENTUALLY IF YOUSEE WHAT HAPPENED IN SILICONVALLEY AND SEE WHAT HAPPENEDIN BOSTON BACK IN THE 1960S1970S.

WHAT THAT MEANS ISCOMPANIES WILL SPRING UP, JOBSWILL BE CREATED AND ECONOMICVALUE GETS CREATED CLUSTEREDAROUND THOSE UNIVERSITIES THATARE CREATING THE INNOVATIVENEW SCIENCE." 2:54 STEPHENFLEMING IS INNOVATION DIRECTORFOR U OF A'S CENTER FORQUANTUM NETWORKS.

HE SAYSRESEARCHERS WILL PUSH TO MAKEBREAKTHROUGHS THEN FORMCOMPANIES TO MAKE QUANTUMTECHNOLOGY SOMETHING WE'LLUSE.

8:58 TRYING TO PREDICT TOTHE APPLICATIONS RIGHT NOW ISLIKE TRYING TO SIT IN 1969 ANDPREDICT IN AN UBER OR AIRBNB,WHICH WHICH WHICH WERE BASEDON INTERNET TECHNOLOGIES BUT,YOU KNOW, PROJECTING THATFORWARD WAS SCIENCE FICTION INTHE 1960S THAT'S THAT'S THESORT OF TECHNOLOGY, WE'LL BEWORKING ON NOW.

