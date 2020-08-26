Global  
 

Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall

Thousands leave gulf coast ahead of Hurricane Laura's landfall
Hurricane Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday night.

Hurricane Laura could bring quick-rising water levels as tides turn, National Weather Service says

A shifting tide and incoming storm surge will send water levels rising quickly along the Gulf coast...
Hurricane Laura upgraded to major Category 3 storm as it barrels towards Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura is now a major Category 3 storm with winds of 115pmh and gusts close to 130mph, as it...
Hurricane Laura strengthens as landfall looms, thousands across Gulf Coast face evacuation orders

Hurricane Laura has already prompted more than 500,000 people to evacuate across the Gulf Coast. The...
ThewardmomCindy

Cindy Ward RT @fireengineering: Hundreds of Thousands Ordered to Leave Gulf Coast Ahead of #HurricaneLaura https://t.co/pheuFUUOIF 1 day ago

stephanie199124

Stephanie Walters 💯 RT @WMBBTV: More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another 200,000 were… 1 day ago

WMBBTV

WMBB News 13 More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and another… https://t.co/4m4bFidkIb 1 day ago

fox7austin

FOX 7 Austin More than 385,000 residents were told to flee the Texas cities of #Beaumont, #Galveston and #PortArthur, and anothe… https://t.co/TH7UcFn81D 1 day ago

fireengineering

Fire Engineering Hundreds of Thousands Ordered to Leave Gulf Coast Ahead of #HurricaneLaura https://t.co/pheuFUUOIF 1 day ago

DiDi2009

Diane Biegel @ckgoes @SpaceCityWX Having lived my entire life on the Gulf Coast, the only time I panicked was Hurricane Ike. Tha… https://t.co/esbOVTbeez 2 days ago


Biloxi Fire Department ready to help with Hurricane Laura relief [Video]

Biloxi Fire Department ready to help with Hurricane Laura relief

As the Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Laura, the Biloxi Fire Department is already preparing to provide assistance to those affected by the storm.

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge' [Video]

Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'

[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4..

Florida volunteers mobilize for Hurricane Laura relief [Video]

Florida volunteers mobilize for Hurricane Laura relief

The American Red Cross is preparing to shelter and support families from Texas to Louisiana as Hurricane Laura takes aim at the Gulf Coast.

