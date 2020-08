NBA postpones Game 5

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:52s - Published 5 minutes ago

GOING ON THE ROAD ..

RUINED BY ATHEFT.

THE SWEET REWARD FOR WHOCAN FIND THEIR ICE CREAM TRUCK.FIRST, BREAKING DEVELOPMENTS ..THE N-B-A AND PLAYERS UNION HAVEANNOUNCED THAT THEY’REPOSTPONING ALL THREE OF TODAY’SPLAYOFF GAMES IN LIGHT OF THEMILWAUKEE BUCK’S DECISION TO NOTPLAY THE MAGIC FOR GAME 5 TODAY.THE BUCK’S DECISION CAME IN THEWAKE OF THE SHOOTING OF JACOBBLAKE IN WISCONSIN.POLICE SHOT BLAKE SEVERAL TIMESIN THE BACK AS HE ATTEMPTED TOENTER THE DRIVER’S SIDE DOOR OFHIS VEHICLE WITH THREE OF HISCHILDREN INSIDE.

HE’S NOW IN THEHOSPITAL FIGHTING FOR HIS LIFE.THE TEAMS MET LAST NIGHT O