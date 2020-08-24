Amazon To Roll Out New Tech At Whole Foods Locations In 2021

Amazon wants to bring its autonomous checkout technology to Whole Foods stores.

According to Business Insoder, Amazon plans to start rolling out the technology it uses at its Amazon Go stores.

The tech and reatil giant is anticipating the change to hit retail locations in 2021.

This would offer the ecommerce giant a chance to showcase its offerings, while also recruiting merchants.

Whole Foods could serve as a testing ground for Amazon to convince merchants to license its in-store technologies.