Chen Guangcheng calls for end to China's 'aggression' Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:53s - Published 6 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:53s - Published Chen Guangcheng calls for end to China's 'aggression' In his speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Chinese civil rights activist Chen Guangcheng said that the U.S. must use its values to gather a coalition of democracies "to stop CCP's aggression." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Chen Guangcheng Chinese civil rights activist

Tweets about this Nwlaguy RT @nwarikoo: At RNC tonight, Chen Guangcheng, a Chinese human rights activist, calls for a coalition against China: “The US must use its v… 42 minutes ago Niraj Warikoo At RNC tonight, Chen Guangcheng, a Chinese human rights activist, calls for a coalition against China: “The US must… https://t.co/jOItsMif5o 45 minutes ago Idontgiva Schitt RT @GifAgain: Chen Guangcheng, Chinese legal activist brutalized by the CCP who fled to America, calls out the Communist China Party. "We n… 53 minutes ago Meme America GIF Again🇺🇸 Chen Guangcheng, Chinese legal activist brutalized by the CCP who fled to America, calls out the Communist China Pa… https://t.co/QDXHZ3mzmh 55 minutes ago bradmcortright Chen Guangcheng, a blind Chinese dissident, calls on the US to counter China's aggressions 56 minutes ago