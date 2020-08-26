Global  
 

Hurricane Laura Is Heading for a City That Can’t Take Any More

The National Hurricane Center isn’t holding back on its warnings about Hurricane Laura.

They are saying the storm will bring “unsurvivable storm surge” to the Gulf Coast.

This is the weather of nightmares and it’s less than 12 hours away from making landfall.

Though Laura threatens communities up and down the Gulf Coast, reports Gizmodo.

Port Arthur, Texas is a low-income city and has a 23% population of immigrants.

Port Arthur is home to just over 54,000 people, most of whom are Black and Latinx families.


