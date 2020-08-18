Women Still Fighting For Power On 100th Anniversary Of 19th Amendment
As we mark National Women's Equality Day, John Ramos looks back on 100 years of struggle, to where we are today.
Indivisible Denton Vows to Make Good Trouble RT @caroltx26: #WomensEqualityDay, celebrated every August 26, commemorates the passage of women’s suffrage in the U.S. Women aren’t done… 8 hours ago
Nem Bulić RT @ItsjustJud: "....Women aren’t done fighting for equal rights. Today, the wage gap between men and women still impacts women’s economic… 10 hours ago
Global Shapers Phoenix Today, the wage gap between men and women still impacts women’s economic power, and gender-based discrimination sti… https://t.co/MywMta5WgU 10 hours ago
Carol H Iannuzzi for U.S. House TX-26 #WomensEqualityDay, celebrated every August 26, commemorates the passage of women’s suffrage in the U.S. Women are… https://t.co/WoF5Q3NBsC 12 hours ago
Jessica Jud "....Women aren’t done fighting for equal rights. Today, the wage gap between men and women still impacts women’s e… https://t.co/Wg3a3DDPbz 13 hours ago
Renoirchange #KamalaHarris made history when she was elected a US vice presidential candidate. But women in power are still figh… https://t.co/P1sX855QxF 18 hours ago
Lee Constable 🔥 RT @foxesforsale: @monique_mgreen @Constababble @DJoneseducator and after surviving the grad years, women still have to keep fighting to be… 19 hours ago
Milly #blm @monique_mgreen @Constababble @DJoneseducator and after surviving the grad years, women still have to keep fighting… https://t.co/m2rNfoEQuo 19 hours ago
Maryland Women Host Virtual Event Marking 19th Amendment's 100th AnniversaryMaryland Women Host Virtual Event Marking 19th Amendment's 100th Anniversary
The State Capital Will Be Lit Up In Purple And Gold To Commemorate The 100th Anniversary Of The 19th AmendmentIn honor of Women's Equality Day, which celebrates the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote, the capitol will be lit with purple and gold lights.
National Constitution Center Hosts Long Day Live Event To Mark 100th Anniversary Of 19th AmendmentThe 19th amendment gave women the right to vote.