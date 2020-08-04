High School Volleyball: Wabash, Northfield and New Haven sweep their way to victories

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 4 days ago

The Wabash, Northfield and New Haven volleyball teams all swept their way to victories on Wednesday night.

We head inside for some volleyball and head down to wabash..

2a's seventh ranked apaches hosting norwell tonight...first set all wabash... alivia short paints the line with the cross court kill... one of her six on the night.... apaches take a double digit lead...emma tracy sets up mariah wyatt for the big kill right in to your living room... wabash takes set one 25-14...norwell would find some life in the second... nicole hiday right through the middle of the defense for the kill... we're tied up early...but this one all wabash tonight... wyatt another one of her match high 16 kills...apaches take the second set 27-25... they take the match in three...they're now 7-1 on the season... staying in wabash... we head just up the road... northfield taking on mississinewa looking to keep their perfect record intact... norse took the first set..

Ole miss had em on the ropes in the second..

Lady indians up five with set point..

But back comes northfield..

Kenzie baer with one of her six kills..

Later on... kearston stout... rises for the solo block... that ties things at 24 a piece...then... all square at 25... abigail hunter... fools the ole miss d with the quick set... gives northfield the one point edge...sets up set point... and it's kenzie baer again..

This time with the ace....norse come all the way back to take the set 27-25... they'd take the third as well..

And they stay unbeaten..

Taking down ole miss in three... ???final stop comes at by hey arena... new haven paying the north side legends a visit..

???it's all bulldogs when we pick this one up late in the first set... legends trying to make something happen, but kylie rowland comes up with the solo block..

New haven takes set one, 25-9...???and they never looked back from there... second set now... north side unable to handle the serve from senior ava doster... that's an ace for ava one of eight for her... ???and then it's techiya jackson dropping the hammer for new haven... the talented middle hitter making her presence felt in this match... ???as the 'dogs roll to the 3-0