Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes.

Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches.

Forecasters have warned it will bring “unsurvivable” storm surges to some areas.

It is on track to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border on Wednesday night into early Thursday.

It’s expected to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. this year so far.

Life-threatening surges of up to 20 feet could deluge some areas.


Hurricane Laura news – live: Category 3 storm could leave some areas 'uninhabitable for months' as it slams into Gulf Coast

Hurricane Laura, that is due to make landfall in Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday is predicted to be...
Independent - Published

500,000 ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura strengthens in Gulf

500,000 ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura strengthens in Gulf Officials in east Texas and western Louisiana ordered more than 500,000 people to evacuate as...
WorldNews - Published

What to expect from Hurricane Laura as it reaches Category 4

Hurricane Laura has grown into a Category 4 and is now the strongest storm ever to threaten the...
CBS News - Published


