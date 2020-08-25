Hurricane Laura To Make Destructive Landfall Near Texas-Louisiana Border

More than half a million people in Texas and Louisiana have been urged to flee from their homes.

Huffpost reports this is as Hurricane Laura, a category 4 hurricane, approaches.

Forecasters have warned it will bring “unsurvivable” storm surges to some areas.

It is on track to make landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border on Wednesday night into early Thursday.

It’s expected to be the most powerful hurricane to hit the U.S. this year so far.

Life-threatening surges of up to 20 feet could deluge some areas.