Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Identified

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:32s - Published
The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday identified the officer as Rusten Sheskey.


Black Lives Matter: Authorities identify officer who they say shot Jacob Blake

Black Lives Matter: Authorities identify officer who they say shot Jacob Blake The officer who shot Jacob Blake in Wisconsin was identified as a seven-year veteran of the Kenosha...
New Zealand Herald - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.com


Sen. Graham Asks Why Jacob Blake 'Didn't Yield' to Kenosha Police

Sen. Lindsey Graham wants to know why Jacob Blake "didn't yield when he was asked to yield" to a...
Newsmax - Published

Jacob Blake's Uncle Says Cop Should Be Charged with Attempted Murder, Shot Him for Being Black

Jacob Blake was shot 7 times by a white cop for the "crime" of being black ... so says Jacob's uncle,...
TMZ.com - Published


