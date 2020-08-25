Officer Who Shot Jacob Blake Identified
The Wisconsin Department of Justice on Wednesday identified the officer as Rusten Sheskey.
Demonstrators Gather In Downtown Los Angeles To Protest Shooting Of Jacob Blake By Police In WisconsinA large group of approximately 300 demonstrators gathered in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday afternoon near the Hall of Justice.
NBA And MLB Players Boycott Over Jacob Blake Shooting Postpones GamesDennis O'Donnell reports on sports boycott over police shooting of Jacob Blake leading to postponed NBA playoffs, MLB games (8-26-2020)
Lakers-Blazers Game Postponed Due To Boycott Over Jacob Blake ShootingGame 5 of the Los Angeles Lakers' playoff series against the Portland Trailblazers was postponed today, along with the NBA's two other scheduled playoff games, due to a boycott initiated by players on..