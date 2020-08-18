Trump, Black Lives Matter rally

Global  
 

For public demonstrations tonight.

There were two groups rallying on each side of the street.

And -- things got a little heated.

News channel 2's caitlin irla joins us live here in the studio to tell us what happened.

Caitlin good evening.

Good evening jason, one group was out to show support forpresa tenney, and law enforcement... the other group was showing their support for the black lives matter movement.

Both were out front of dave's diner in schuyler.

One group -- holding trump and tenney signs, along with back the blue signs, waiving the american flag.

The other group -- chanting black lives matter also holding signs.

Organizers from both sides say they came out tonight to show support for what they believe in.

.

None .

None "we're here to celebrate america, we're here to celebrate the freedoms that america was founded upon, we're appreciating that we live in this country and were born in this country."

"we came out here and showed them black lives matter and we don't care what they say.

When we say black lives matter, that is everybody matters to be honest."> while we were at the rallies tonight, we could hear arguments between the two sides that got personal.

We witnessed state police escorting someone away from the scene.

We have received conflicting reports of what happened... so we reached out to state police to get more information.

Trooper jack keller tells us police did investigate an alleged altercation.

He says several witnesses were interviewed.

Some say nothing happened.

Others say there was an incident.

Keller also says the alleged victim would not cooperate with police.

Jason, back to you.

Let's go county by county now with the latest coronavirus numbers.




