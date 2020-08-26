Texas, Louisiana Already Feeling Effects Of Laura As 'Extremely Dangerous' Barrels Ahead
Mandatory evacuations are underway as meteorologist expect "unsurvivable" storm surge and flooding.
Families From Port Arthur To Lake Charles Ride Out Hurricane Laura In North TexasFamilies from areas along the coast such as Port Arthur and Lake Charles, Louisiana arrived in North Texas to ride out Hurricane Laura.
Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US CoastHurricane Laura is categorized as a Category 3 storm, but could strengthen into a Category 4.
Experts predict that the storm could become a Category 4 storm sometime today before it slams into the..
Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4..