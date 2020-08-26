Texas, Louisiana Already Feeling Effects Of Laura As 'Extremely Dangerous' Barrels Ahead



Related videos from verified sources Families From Port Arthur To Lake Charles Ride Out Hurricane Laura In North Texas



Families from areas along the coast such as Port Arthur and Lake Charles, Louisiana arrived in North Texas to ride out Hurricane Laura. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:48 Published 19 minutes ago Dangerous Storm Surge Threatens US Coast



Hurricane Laura is categorized as a Category 3 storm, but could strengthen into a Category 4. Experts predict that the storm could become a Category 4 storm sometime today before it slams into the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published 2 hours ago Hurricane Laura could cause 'unsurvivable storm surge'



[NFA] Hurricane Laura was expected to cause catastrophic damage and "unsurvivable storm surge" to the Gulf Coast near the Texas and Louisiana border after strengthening on Wednesday to a Category 4.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:16 Published 5 hours ago