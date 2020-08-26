Baltimore non-profit hosts Major League Movie Night to raise money for homeless veterans

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:35s - Published 8 minutes ago

RAYSTRICKLAND EXPLAINS HOW THEMONEY RAISED WILL HELP THEORGANIZATION BATTLE A GROWIPROBLEM IN OUR CITY.Like all of us, COVID-19 hashad a huge impact on thebaltimore stationimind youthis is a group that helpshundreds of veterans ayearsbut since the pandemiccosts have gone up by the tensof thousandsand because of therestrictions their missing outon a lot of fundraisingmoneyAnd a rep for the localnon profit told me this ishappening as homelesscontinues to get worse in thecity Tucked away on West St.youstation..a place where herolive“I served in the army for8 year” Like veteran HoraceKenley“I did a tour overthere in German” But decadesafter he got out of the armyHorace fell on hard times Hebecame homelesss and wasdiagnosed with prostatecancer.“They helped me hereget my surgery done” Thelocal non profit also gave hima place to stay Heliving here for about a yearand they helped him get his VAbenefits“They changed my lifea great deal”“If it wasnfor baltimore station aint notelling where I would be” TheBaltmore Station has beenaround for 30 years in thattime helping thousands ofveterans like Kenley fight twobattles homelessness andsubstance abuse.“Homelessindividuals and homelessveterans are actually on therise and this was even beforethe pandemic” But, KimCallari says the organizationis fighting a battle tooandthatduring a once and a centurypandemic“Itin a tough spo” She saysCOVID-19 is driving theircosts upand forcing them tosuspend the back bone to a lotof what they dotheir volunteerprogram thatabout 3600 people“As a resultour food cost increasedbetween ten and fifteenthousand dollars a monthbecause volunteers providehalf of our food” But thatnot it, the virus relatedrestrictions also madefundraising harda big problembecause Callari says half oftheir budget is from donations“Like so many otherorganizations we had to getcreative this year.

Thinkingoutside the box because westill need to raise a milliondollars” Itup with Bengies drive in andthe Baltimore Orioles to hosttheir first in personfundraiser since thepandemicTheyMajor League Movie NightPeoplecan enjoy a show while alsohelping homeless veterans.Callari says the money raisedwill go a long way.“The moneywe raise tomorrow night willgo to food cost, water,transportation.

The gentlemenhave to get to and fromdoctors and dentistappointments” That moneyhelps provide service thathave Kenley at the end of theroad of recovery He's leaviin two weeks to live in hisown place and above all he'sno longer fighting any morebattles.“Ivery grateful” And Horacestory is why itto go to the drive inThursday.

Now, the fundraiseris going to start at 7 and at11 Tickets are $75.

They'rshowing the baseball classicfield of dreams. And I willsay thatthat youthatbbq For more information andhow to get a ticket you can goto our website at wmar-2 newsTonight A slight chance ofshowers after 11pm.

