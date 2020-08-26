Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Family Of Brockton Soldier Found Dead In Texas Demands Justice

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:55s - Published
Family Of Brockton Soldier Found Dead In Texas Demands Justice

Family Of Brockton Soldier Found Dead In Texas Demands Justice

The body of Sgt.

Elder Fernandes was found a week after he was reported missing.

WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Family of Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead Demands Congress Investigate

The police said there was no sign of foul play after they found a body, believed to belong to Sgt....
NYTimes.com - Published


Tweets about this

LaszloTamas13

Laszlo Tamas RT @BostonGlobe: Missing Brockton soldier Elder Fernandes, the 10th to vanish from Fort Hood in a year, found dead, family says. https://t.… 7 minutes ago

kemiimani

KIMK👑 RT @AmakaUbakaTV: BREAKING: A sad update—the body of Brockton native & Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes was found 25 miles from the army b… 2 hours ago

keruchy

Keren RT @Zabzmom: @BostonGlobe @BreeNewsome HE WAS LYNCHED FFS!! Elmer Fernandes was found hanging from a tree after vanishing from the now very… 2 hours ago

SaneResponz

Deborah 'Physical Distancing' Sharp RT @JoyBlackgirl: What the***is going on in Fort Hood. These are American Soldiers. Brockton soldier missing from Fort Hood found dead,… 3 hours ago

rgoulston

Robert Goulston Brockton family of @USArmy Sgt Elder Fernandes wants to find out what happened at @forthood after he was found dead… https://t.co/bclzRqw63q 3 hours ago

JoyBlackgirl

Joy Williams What the***is going on in Fort Hood. These are American Soldiers. Brockton soldier missing from Fort Hood found… https://t.co/LRC6ZTXP8e 3 hours ago

NBC10Boston

NBC10 Boston Authorities in Texas have yet to release a cause of death for Sgt. Elder Fernandes, but they've said foul play is n… https://t.co/QOzZ7hEjqY 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Family Demands Justice After Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead [Video]

Family Demands Justice After Fort Hood Soldier Found Dead

Sgt. Elder Fernandes was found dead in Texas after being reporter missing a week ago. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published
Attorney For Brockton Soldier Found Dead Calls For Congressional Investigation [Video]

Attorney For Brockton Soldier Found Dead Calls For Congressional Investigation

Natalie Khawam, who is representing the Sgt. Elder Fernandes’ family, said Fort Hood is "toxic".

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 06:04Published
Brockton Solider Missing From Fort Hood Found Dead In Texas, Family Says [Video]

Brockton Solider Missing From Fort Hood Found Dead In Texas, Family Says

WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:04Published