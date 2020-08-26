Family Of Brockton Soldier Found Dead In Texas Demands Justice
The body of Sgt.
Elder Fernandes was found a week after he was reported missing.
WBZ-TV's Nick Emmons reports.
Laszlo Tamas RT @BostonGlobe: Missing Brockton soldier Elder Fernandes, the 10th to vanish from Fort Hood in a year, found dead, family says. https://t.… 7 minutes ago
KIMK👑 RT @AmakaUbakaTV: BREAKING: A sad update—the body of Brockton native & Fort Hood soldier Elder Fernandes was found 25 miles from the army b… 2 hours ago
Keren RT @Zabzmom: @BostonGlobe @BreeNewsome HE WAS LYNCHED FFS!!
Elmer Fernandes was found hanging from a tree after vanishing from the now very… 2 hours ago
Deborah 'Physical Distancing' Sharp RT @JoyBlackgirl: What the***is going on in Fort Hood. These are American Soldiers. Brockton soldier missing from Fort Hood found dead,… 3 hours ago
Robert Goulston Brockton family of @USArmy Sgt Elder Fernandes wants to find out what happened at @forthood after he was found dead… https://t.co/bclzRqw63q 3 hours ago
Joy Williams What the***is going on in Fort Hood. These are American Soldiers. Brockton soldier missing from Fort Hood found… https://t.co/LRC6ZTXP8e 3 hours ago
NBC10 Boston Authorities in Texas have yet to release a cause of death for Sgt. Elder Fernandes, but they've said foul play is n… https://t.co/QOzZ7hEjqY 3 hours ago
Family Demands Justice After Fort Hood Soldier Found DeadSgt. Elder Fernandes was found dead in Texas after being reporter missing a week ago. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Attorney For Brockton Soldier Found Dead Calls For Congressional InvestigationNatalie Khawam, who is representing the Sgt. Elder Fernandes’ family, said Fort Hood is "toxic".
Brockton Solider Missing From Fort Hood Found Dead In Texas, Family SaysWBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.