Masks mandatory in Sparta, Hancock County starting Thursday

Video Credit: WMGT - Published
SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Face coverings are now required on public property within Sparta and Hancock County.

New at 11: face coverings are now required on public property within sparta and hancock county.

Sparta city council and the hancock county commission approved the emergency wednesday, according to sparta mayor allen haywood.

The ordinance will take effect thursday, august 27 at 8 a.m.

