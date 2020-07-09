Masks mandatory in Sparta, Hancock County starting Thursday

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 58 minutes ago

SPARTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Face coverings are now required on public property within Sparta and Hancock County.

This is also a good time to download the 41nbc accuweather app ... to track storms in your area.

New at 11: face coverings are now required on public property within sparta and hancock county.

Sparta city council and the hancock county commission approved the emergency wednesday, according to sparta mayor allen haywood.

The ordinance will take effect thursday, august 27 at 8 a.m.

Those in violation will be subject to a maximum $50 fine but will be