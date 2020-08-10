Global  
 

NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 02:04s - Published
NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice
NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice

Bucks players explain their decision not to play: 'Our focus today cannot be on basketball'

 In a statement addressing their boycott of Wednesday's NBA playoff game, Bucks players call for lawmakers, police to enact immediate reforms.
USATODAY.com

NBA postpones playoff games after Milwaukee Bucks boycott

 The NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks players did not take the court in response to the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin...
CBS News

Live Updates: Teenager Is Arrested After 2 Are Fatally Shot in Kenosha

 The fallout from the police shooting of Jacob Blake continued, with more protests expected and the N.B.A. calling off three playoff games.
NYTimes.com

chjournalist

Charles Hallman RT @MNSpokesman: "This might be bigger than the John Carlos, Tommy Smith protest at the Olympics in 1968. I thought I would never get to se… 34 seconds ago

KTfromtheHGTs

Kevin Te 🗽🩸🦷🌎 Ready to fight and win in Nov I absolutely support the NBA players' decision to boycott today's playoff games, especially the Milwaukee Bucks, in… https://t.co/bjrE16fA6x 2 minutes ago

PaulELarsen

Paul Larsen RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Three Major League Baseball games have been postponed as players in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of #Jacob… 8 minutes ago

NishantKMakhija

Nishant Makhija RT @ABCWorldNews: NBA WALKOUT: The NBA postponed three playoff games Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks failed to take the floor in the wa… 8 minutes ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Three Major League Baseball games have been postponed as players in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of… https://t.co/OyhzXlJviT 16 minutes ago

VielkindTom

Tom Vielkind RT @WKBW: UPDATE: The NBA has postponed all of its Wednesday playoff games as players boycott in wake of Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin.… 34 minutes ago

BrandonPowe2

Brandon Powe RT @JDFSports: 🚨 Breaking MLB News 🚨 In the wake of the NBA players boycotting their games today after the fallout of the Jacob Blake sho… 42 minutes ago

holoholohatch

Cheryl Hatch RT @latimes: LeBron James took to Twitter after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magi… 59 minutes ago


LeBron, other local athletes react to NBA postponing games after teams boycott [Video]

LeBron, other local athletes react to NBA postponing games after teams boycott

The NBA postponed the three scheduled games Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott after the shooting of Jacob Blake. Athletes from around the league and in different sports have..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:38Published
Jacob Blake Shooting Prompts Unprecedented NBA Boycott [Video]

Jacob Blake Shooting Prompts Unprecedented NBA Boycott

The unrest in Wisconsin triggered an unprecedented basketball boycott. The NBA postponed all three playoff games Wednesday, an extraordinary move then followed by the WNBA and MLB; CBS2's Steve..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:39Published
Inter Miami Joins Other Pro Sports Teams In Postponing Matches To Shift Focus To Racial Injustice [Video]

Inter Miami Joins Other Pro Sports Teams In Postponing Matches To Shift Focus To Racial Injustice

CBS4's Jim Berry reports it was the Milwaukee Bucks who started the boycott wave on Wednesday.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published