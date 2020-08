West Allis man shot during Kenosha protests recovers in Milwaukee hospital

One of the victims of the Kenosha protest shootings is recovering in a Milwaukee hospital.

Two other men were killed, while Gaige Grosskreutz from West Allis was shot in the arm.

His friends say he volunteered as a medic for Black Lives Matter protests in Milwaukee this summer.

Witnesses saw Grosskreutz volunteering the night he was shot.