Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 03:11s - Published 6 minutes ago Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back The Department of Justice has identified the Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake in the back seven times as seven-year veteran Rusten Sheskey. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend INFORMATION THIS AFTERNOON ABOUTTHE MOMENTS LEADING UP TO THESHOOTING OF JACOB BLACK.BLACK TOLD OFFICERS HE HAD AKNIFE IN HIS POSSESSION.A KNIFE WAS FOUND ON THEDRIVER'S SIDE FLOORBOARD OFBLAKE'S CAR.THE OFFICERS TRIED TO USE ATASER ON BLAKE WHILE THEY WERETRYING ARREST HIM.THE TASER DIDN'T WORK.THE OFFICER WHO SHOT BLACK INTHE BACK SEVEN TIMES HAS BEENIDENTIFIED, A SEVEN-YEAR VETERANAT THE POLICE DEPARTMENT.THE NEXT STEP IN THISINVESTIGATION, TOM DURIAN ISLIVE WITH WHAT COMES NEXT.







You Might Like



Tweets about this Sarah Roberts RT @fox6now: Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday Jacob Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his possession"… 17 minutes ago Idonae White Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob B... https://t.co/SwCMChzzoV via @YouTube… https://t.co/hyPn8UiOLi 37 minutes ago jackiewds62 Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob B... https://t.co/mCyA6WMQPB via @YouTube H… https://t.co/Ho2Wqc9wom 43 minutes ago Chris RT @JoyceHutchens3: Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back https://t.co/nYkKcrJJgm 46 minutes ago Joyce Hutchens Department of Justice identifies Kenosha police officer who shot Jacob Blake 7 times in the back https://t.co/nYkKcrJJgm 47 minutes ago FOX6 News Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday Jacob Blake "admitted that he had a knife in his… https://t.co/07QB0XczC7 57 minutes ago FW1SHINE.COM :>Officials with the #Wisconsin Department of Justice (#DOJ) released the name of the officer who #shot #JacobBlake… https://t.co/LC1CMC7BHv 2 hours ago Taylor Vinson RT @JamesGroh_: BREAKING: The officer who shot #JacobBlake has been identified as Rusten Sheskey. https://t.co/YMjxzC45k0 4 hours ago