Bucks, Brewers boycott games over Jacob Blake shooting

Players are calling for police accountability after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.

The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin made it clear to NBA players like Donovan Mitchell:...

Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy is applauding the NBA right now. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to...

Five soccer matches were postponed in the United States in solidarity with the Milwaukee Bucks

Candice RT @TVLine : MLB's Milwaukee Brewers have also cancelled tonight's game versus the Cincinnati Reds, following the postponement of three NBA… 1 hour ago

AriElle RT @HuffPost : The NBA postponed all playoff games on Wednesday night in response to several teams’ decisions to not participate after the s… 39 minutes ago