Bucks, Brewers boycott games over Jacob Blake shooting
Players are calling for police accountability after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.
Duaa زهراء A quick recap
Bucks boycott game -->Houston and OKC boycott game --> All NBA games for Thursday boycotted --> WNBA… https://t.co/NIRPu89lAS 5 minutes ago
AriElle RT @HuffPost: The NBA postponed all playoff games on Wednesday night in response to several teams’ decisions to not participate after the s… 39 minutes ago
Candice RT @TVLine: MLB's Milwaukee Brewers have also cancelled tonight's game versus the Cincinnati Reds, following the postponement of three NBA… 1 hour ago
NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practiceNBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice
LeBron, other local athletes react to NBA postponing games after teams boycottThe NBA postponed the three scheduled games Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott after the shooting of Jacob Blake. Athletes from around the league and in different sports have..
Jacob Blake Shooting Prompts Unprecedented NBA BoycottThe unrest in Wisconsin triggered an unprecedented basketball boycott. The NBA postponed all three playoff games Wednesday, an extraordinary move then followed by the WNBA and MLB; CBS2's Steve..