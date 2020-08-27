Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bucks, Brewers boycott games over Jacob Blake shooting

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Bucks, Brewers boycott games over Jacob Blake shooting

Bucks, Brewers boycott games over Jacob Blake shooting

Players are calling for police accountability after Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha police officer.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Five MLS games postponed as players join Bucks in protest in aftermath of Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha

Five soccer matches were postponed in the United States in solidarity with the Milwaukee Bucks
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.com


Diddy Supports NBA Boycotting Games In Response To Jacob Blake Shooting: “The Power Of Unity!”

Diddy Supports NBA Boycotting Games In Response To Jacob Blake Shooting: “The Power Of Unity!” Bad Boy Records CEO Diddy is applauding the NBA right now. The hip-hop mogul has come forward to...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •Independent


'When does it stop?' Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz teammates support Bucks' boycott in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

The shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin made it clear to NBA players like Donovan Mitchell:...
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

DuaaZahra

Duaa زهراء A quick recap Bucks boycott game -->Houston and OKC boycott game --> All NBA games for Thursday boycotted --> WNBA… https://t.co/NIRPu89lAS 5 minutes ago

dancgsoulsinger

AriElle RT @HuffPost: The NBA postponed all playoff games on Wednesday night in response to several teams’ decisions to not participate after the s… 39 minutes ago

Candi12301

Candice RT @TVLine: MLB's Milwaukee Brewers have also cancelled tonight's game versus the Cincinnati Reds, following the postponement of three NBA… 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice [Video]

NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice

NBA players boycott games in wake of Jacob Blake shooting, Lions cancel practice

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:04Published
LeBron, other local athletes react to NBA postponing games after teams boycott [Video]

LeBron, other local athletes react to NBA postponing games after teams boycott

The NBA postponed the three scheduled games Wednesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott after the shooting of Jacob Blake. Athletes from around the league and in different sports have..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:38Published
Jacob Blake Shooting Prompts Unprecedented NBA Boycott [Video]

Jacob Blake Shooting Prompts Unprecedented NBA Boycott

The unrest in Wisconsin triggered an unprecedented basketball boycott. The NBA postponed all three playoff games Wednesday, an extraordinary move then followed by the WNBA and MLB; CBS2's Steve..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:39Published